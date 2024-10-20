Ex-Eagles $45 Million Superstar Joining Jets After Wild Few Months
After months of speculation, one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles finally will be seeing game action in the near future.
Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this past offseason as this season is the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Eagles. He wanted a raise, and the Eagles decided to move him.
Reddick and the Jets didn't see eye-to-eye, which led to a plethora of trade chatter as he has been holding out from the team.
It has been a wild few months filled with speculation and rumors in all directions, but it seems like Reddick actually will end up joining the Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets will get Haason Reddick back, as he’s agreed to a reworked contract and will report to the team," Rapoport said. "The NFL’s final holdout has ended. Reddick settles on a short-term deal, with hopes of a long-term deal in the future."
It's unclear exactly what his deal looks like right now, but he should give the Jets a significant boost on defense. He recorded at least 11 sacks in each of his last four seasons and developed into a superstar as a member of the Eagles.
New York recently traded for Davante Adams, and now they will have Reddick in the mix as well. Things seem to be looking up for a Jets team that is going all in on the 2024 season.
