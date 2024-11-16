Ex-Eagles $45M Star Advised To Cut Ties With Jets To Join Cardinals
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be a big name to watch in free agency after the 2024 National Football League season comes to a close.
Philadelphia did the right thing after the 2023 season ended. The Eagles traded superstar linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets despite two straight Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia. He was looking for a new contract and ended up holding out for most of the first half of the season.
Reddick now has joined the Jets, but it has been a headache of a season. After the season, he will be one of the top free agents available and surely will land a nice deal. It's unclear if that will be back with the Jets, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested a return to the Arizona Cardinals could lead to a "resurgence."
"Reddick needs to find a new home if he's going to again be one of the league's most productive sack artists," Knox said. "He could find it by returning to the team that drafted him, the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been surging thanks to some career-best play from quarterback Kyler Murray and an improving defense that could still use pass-rush help—Arizona acquired edge-defender Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline.
"Arizona also employs head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was Philadelphia's defensive coordinator during Reddick's career-best 16-sack campaign of 2022."
Reddick already has experience with the Cardinals and certainly could be a good fit. Arizona was mentioned as a trade option for him this season but the Jets ultimately found a way to bring him in.
