Ex-Eagles All-Pro Comes To Jake Elliott's Defense After Brutal Night
The Philadelphia Eagles came away on top on Thursday night over the Washington Commanders but there was a time when things looked a little scary.
Philadelphia was down 7-3 at halftime and there was a time in the third quarter when the score sat at 10-6 in Washington's favor. The Eagles' offense exploded in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia ended up coming out on top 26-18.
Before the offense was able to turn things around, one of the biggest stories of the game was the performance of kicker Jake Elliott. He made a field goal in the second and third quarters and also nailed his final two extra-point attempts.
But, throughout the course of the game, Elliott missed two other field goals as well as an extra point. There was a point when the Eagles could've been up 12-10 if he had made the kicks. And then when the Eagles got their first touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter, they only led by two afterward due to the missed extra points.
Luckily, Saquon Barkley exploded toward the end of the game because if he hadn't, the kicking would've been a bigger story. While this is the case, former Eagles star kicker David Akers came to Elliott's defense on Friday morning.
"Great win for the Eagles last night," Akers said. "I will say Jake Elliott has been almost perfection since the day he put on the midnight green. He is a stud and I love watching him perform. Last night is a pebble in the road of his successes in the NFL and for the Birds. He has been a stud."
Hopefully, he can get back on track next week when Philadelphia takes on the Los Angeles Rams.
