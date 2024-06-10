Ex-Eagles Cornerback Announces Retirement After Successful Nine-Year Career
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles officially is hanging up his cleats.
Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson played nine seasons in the National Football League for the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles, and Houston Texans and officially announced his retirement, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
"Veteran NFL cornerback Steven Nelson, a team captain and key member of the Texans’ AFC South championship squad last season, told KPRC 2 he is retiring from the NFL after nine NFL seasons," Wilson said.
"Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson said as transcribed by Wilson. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I wanted to devote all of my time and energy to that and various business ventures off the field. I’m extremely proud of what I was able to do in the game of football.
Nelson was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.
He spent the 2021 season with Philadelphia and logged one interception, seven passes defended, and 50 tackles in 16 games played.
Overall, Nelson finishes his career with 13 interceptions, 78 passes defended, one sack, and 456 total tackles in nine seasons.
