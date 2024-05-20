Ex-Eagles Cornerback Linked To Falcons In Free Agency After Career Year
The 2024 National Football League Draft has come and gone and now teams will turn their focus back to free agency.
There still is a handful of high-impact players out there in free agency as well as numerous solid depth pieces. Franchises now have a better understanding of team needs now that the draft has passed so free agents should start to come off the board quickly.
It wouldn't be surprising to see a flurry of moves at the beginning of June and one player who still is looking for his next home is former Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson.
Nelson spent the last two years with the Texans and now is one of the top remaining free-agent defensive players. ESPN's Matt Bowen put together a list of the top remaining free agents with possible landing spots for them and linked Nelson to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Last season in Houston, Nelson tied a career-high with four interceptions and also had seven pass breakups," Bowen said. "At his best when he can key inside to read the quarterback, he's a fit for coach Raheem Morris' scheme, which tends to be more zone-heavy. In 2023 with the Rams, Morris' unit played zone coverage on 60.1% of opponent dropbacks, majoring in split-safety zone and Cover 3. This is a good spot for Nelson, and it'd give the Falcons more veteran competition in camp."
Nelson had one of the best seasons of his career last season and now is looking for a new team. He spent just one season with the Eagles in 2021 appearing. Nelson appeared in 16 games with the Eagles and had one interception, seven passes defended, and 50 total tackles that season.
