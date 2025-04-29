Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite Gets Honest With Shedeur Sanders
It was a pretty wild week across the National Football League and there was one story that caught national attention above all else.
There was a time in which former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders seemed like a possibility to be taken with one of the first few picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That didn’t happen, though. He had a free fall throughout the draft and wasn’t taken until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. It was pretty shocking, to say the least.
In the aftermath of Sanders’ selection, photos started to pop up on social media about the young signal-caller’s celebration afterward. Like everything else with Sanders, it led to a pretty split reaction on social media.
Former Eagles fan-favorite CJ Gardner-Johnson weighed in on the chatter with some advice of his own.
"Fam respectfully I would’ve been like time to go to work lil bro! I got a lot of love for lil bro but coming from me don’t let them make an example out of you," Gardner-Johnson shared on social media.
Gardner-Johnson is a guy who has caught plenty of flak throughout his career so far. While this is the case, he seemingly finds a way to impact games each week despite the negative noise. It would’ve been nice to have him back in Philadelphia in 2025, but the Eagles opted to move on. Now, he’s trying to give Sanders some important advice from his experience.