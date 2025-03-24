Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite Has High Expectations After Leaving
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a handful of players this offseason, including running back Kenneth Gainwell.
Most of the chatter has been about guys like Josh Sweat or Milton Williams, but Gainwell is another guy who is going to be elsewhere in 2025. He signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last four seasons with the Eagles.
He was a very solid backup for the Eagles behind Saquon Barkley and he likely will get more of an opportunity in Pittsburgh now with Najee Harris no longer in town. Jaylen Warren is still with the team, but Gainwell surely will get more chances than he would have with Barkley.
The 2025 season could be a good one for him. Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper released a column in which he discussed the new addition with the most upside for each team. For the Steelers, he mentioned Gainwell.
"Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Kenneth Gainwell," Cooper said. "Contract: One year, $1.79 million. Najee Harris’ departure in free agency opens the door for some running back competition in Pittsburgh. For now, Jaylen Warren and Gainwell are set to share the backfield, pending any draft acquisitions.
"While Gainwell’s upside is limited due to his meager workload over the past four years (331 carries and 527 snaps), the Steelers will likely use him in an RB2 role, which could quickly turn into a starting job if the RB1 underperforms or suffers an injury. Juan Thornhill is another high-upside signing, although he could be buried behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott."
Gainwell was a great piece for the Eagles. It would be nice if he were to get a bigger role and have success in Pittsburgh now.
