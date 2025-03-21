Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite Reveals 6 Teams That Pursued Him
The Philadelphia Eagles opted to cut ties with a fan favorite following the team's Super Bowl LIX win.
Darius Slay joined the Eagles in 2020 at a time when the Eagles' cornerback position was in need of a clear No. 1 option. Slay was just that. He was everything the Eagles could've hoped for over the last five seasons. He was a Pro Bowler three times and obviously was a significant piece of the Super Bowl-winning roster.
His performance on the field was great and young guys like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean raved about him all season. It'll be sad to not see him in an Eagles jersey in 2025. He made it clear he wants to play one more year and hinted he would be opened to a Philly return if the money was right.
That didn't work out, though.
Slay signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers but shared on his "Big Play Slay" podcast that the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and the Indianapolis Colts showed interest along with the Steelers.
"I had some teams call," Slay said. "I had some great teams interested. Buffalo was interested. Detroit was. (Arizona) was. Even the Giants was. The Colts were, I think, for sure. And, of course, Pittsburgh."
Slay is a very talented player and the Steelers are fortunate to have him for year. He was great in Philadelphia, but now the Eagles are going in a different direction.