Ex-Eagles Head Coach Joining Raiders After 8 Years Away From NFL
One former Philadelphia Eagles coach is getting another shot in the National Football League.
Philadelphia brought offensive-minded coach Chip Kelly into the mix as the team's head coach from 2013-2015 after spending six seasons in various roles with Oregon. He led the Eagles for three years and finished his tenure with a 26-21 record and made it to the playoffs once in 2013.
Things didn't end great between the Eagles and Kelly. After being fired, Kelly took over the head coach role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He only last one season and hasn't been in the NFL since then,
He was the head coach of UCLA from 2018 through 2023 and the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Ohio State in 2024. Now, he will return to the NFL in 2025 as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, though, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel.
"Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator, per me and Pete Thamel," Schefter shared.
Kelly hasn't been around at the NFL level for eight seasons so it will be interesting to see how he does in his return. It's a new era in Las Vegas with Tom Brady now a partial owner of the team and Pete Carroll taking over as the team's head coach.
Adding Kelly into the mix is interesting as he's always been known as an offensive whiz. Maybe he can bring some of that to Las Vegas.
