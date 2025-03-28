Ex-Eagles LB Reportedly Reuniting With Tom Brady
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly has found a new home.
Philadelphia signed linebacker Devin White last offseason as a way to help replace Haason Reddick. Things didn't work out, though. He suffered an injury right before Week 1 and never actually appeared in a game with Philadelphia. The Eagles fortunately landed another linebacker who earned a big role in Zack Baun.
It was a lost year for White, but he reportedly is joining the Las Vegas Raiders, according to FOX FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Raiders are signing veteran LB Devin White to a one-year deal," Schultz said. "Raiders GM John Spytek drafted White in Tampa Bay and now reunites with him in Las Vegas...Devin White was an All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion with the Bucs, where he was the No. 5 overall pick in 2019. Now, he reunites with Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, and will play under DC Patrick Graham and new HC Pete Carroll."
White appeared in seven games last year for the Houston Texans. He had 19 total tackles and made one start in the seven games.
Now, he'll have a chance to rebuild his value with the Raiders. He's just 27 years old and has been a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and is a Super Bowl champion. He's certainly a good player to take a chance on. Hopefully, he can rebound.