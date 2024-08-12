Ex-Eagles Linebacker Reportedly Lands With Chargers After Short Stint
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization has found a new home.
Philadelphia signed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman earlier in August but he didn't last long with the organization as he was waived by the Eagles after just six days. He didn't remain available for long, though, as he reportedly landed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Chargers are signing free-agent linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, whom the Eagles released Sunday," Schefter said.
Quarterman is a four-year National Football League veteran and spent his entire career to this point with the Jaguars. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft. Quarterman mainly played a depth role for the Jaguars over the last few years.
It has been said that the Eagles could use some depth at linebacker and it seemed like Quarterman could be a guy to help. Over his four-year career with the Jaguars, Quarterman compiled 54 total tackles and forced one fumble.
Los Angeles also has been a team that has been linked to linebackers and so it's not too surprising to see it get in the mix for Quarterman. He now will have a chance to fight for a spot on the Chargers' roster with just a few weeks to go until the 2024 National Football League season kicks off.
Philadelphia is in a good spot but still could use a little more depth. Maybe it will look to make a move in the coming days.
