Ex-Eagles Linebacker, Three-Time All-Pro Linked To NFC Contender
Could one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles land a new deal in the near future?
Former Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been looking for a new home throughout the summer but hasn't been able to find one yet. He still is looking for a new opportunity and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a possible landing spot.
"Shaquille Leonard has also been available since the spring, though his status is less of a shock," Knox said. "Injuries have derailed his once-promising trajectory, though the three-time Pro Bowler is hoping for an opportunity to revitalize his career...Leonard was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021. If he can come anywhere near that level of play again, he could be a massive 2024 bargain...
"The Packers could afford to add some linebacker help after ranking just 23rd in yards per carry allowed last season. They used second- and third-round picks on Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper, respectively, to help address the situation. However, Green Bay's playoff window is again open, and it wouldn't hurt to add experience to one of the NFL's youngest LB rooms."
Green Bay is one of the more exciting teams in the NFC right now heading into the 2024 National Football League season. The Packers have high expectations and landing the former Eagles linebacker likely could help.
Philadelphia also could use some help at linebacker and should consider a reunion if the price is right. He likely will find an opportunity soon with the new season just a few weeks away now.
