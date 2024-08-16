Ex-Eagles Longtime Starter Surprisingly Is Available; Should Philly Reunite?
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly is available on the open market.
Former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills joined the New York Giants but didn't spend too much time in the organization as he reportedly was released by the franchise on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Source: Giants have released veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, who was on the NFI list with a calf strain," Schefter said. "Mills is healthy now and is expected to draw interest."
Mills was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia and spent the first five years of his career in town. Over that stretch, he developed into a consistent starter in the Eagles' secondary before joining the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021 season.
The 30-year-old tallied 45 total tackles last season with the Patriots to go along with one pass defended and one forced fumble. He is someone who could be a cheap option in free agency that could add some important veteran depth and leadership.
Philadelphia significantly boosted its secondary throughout the offseason mainly through the draft so it wouldn't hurt to bring in another veteran with experience in Philadelphia to help out on the field, but also off of it.
Mills certainly could be that option for the Eagles. He clearly has familiarity with the Eagles and also won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia. He would be cheap in free agency. Why not reunite?
