Ex-Eagles Nine-Time Pro Bowler Signing With Seahawks
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is continuing his career into his 21st National Football League season.
Former Eagles longtime tackle Jason Peters has been a true superstar throughout his lengthy career. He spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Eagles ahead of the 2009 season.
Peters then spent the next 11 years of his professional career as a member of the Eagles, not including the 2012 campaign, which he lost due to injury. Since he left Philadelphia ahead of the 2021 season, he has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.
He has been a free agent and now has found another opportunity at 42 years old. The nine-time Pro Bowler reportedly is signing with Seattle's practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Still going: Nine-time Pro Bowl (offensive tackle) Jason Peters is expected to sign with the Seahawks practice squad, per source," Pelissero said. "At age 42, Peters begins his 21st NFL season and second with Seattle, where he appeared in eight games (two starts) in 2023."
Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro -- including two first-team nods -- a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s team, and a one-time Super Bowl champion. He clearly has had a very successful National Football League career. It seems like he still has something left in the tank and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get an opportunity in a game in the near future.