Ex-Eagles Pass-Catcher Could Land In NFC South After Recent Release
There are plenty of former Philadelphia Eagles available on the open market right now.
Philadelphia had to make some tough decisions this week and it led to some surprising cuts. One player who ended up being on the chopping block was tight end C.J. Uzomah.
Uzomah now is one of the best tight ends available on the open market and he likely will find a new home at least on a practice squad before the 2024 National Football League season kicks off in a week.
One team that has been mentioned as a possible fit for Uzomah is the Carolina Panthers, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"The market is largely lacking in quality tight ends, but C.J. Uzomah, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, has prior starting experience," Knox said. "The 31-year-old started six games for the Jets last season and has 82 starts on his resume. His best statistical season was a 49-catch, 493-yard campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
"The Carolina Panthers could use a proven pass-catching TE as they look to continue building around second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Tommy Tremble was the top producer at the position last season, and he finished with only 23 catches and 194 yards...Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts."
Carolina brought former Eagles converted tight end Jordan Matthews back into the mix, but still could look for more tight end help. Keep an eye on Uzomah over the next few days as the new season approaches.
