Ex-Eagles Playmaker Lands With Steelers Practice Squad In Last-Second Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to add some more depth on Friday.
Franchises are extremely busy right now with the 2024 National Football League regular season quickly approaching. Teams had to trim down roster by the National Football League deadline earlier this week, but that hasn't meant the moves have stopped.
With hundreds of players becoming available, teams have been building their practice squads as well as placing waiver claims to update their 53-man active rosters. One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles was impacted by the cuts this week, but he wasn't available for long.
Former Eagles receiver Quez Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April and spent the summer fighting for a spot on the active roster. Unfortunately, he was a player that Pittsburgh parted ways with ahead of the deadline, but they re-signed him to the practice squad on Friday, according to the team.
"We have signed (wide receiver) Quez Watkins to the practice squad," the team announced.
Watkins was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent the first four years of his professional career with Philadelphia. His best season came in 2021 when he had 647 receiving yards on 43 receptions.
The veteran receiver only appeared in nine games last season with the Eagles but did start five of those contests. He had 15 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. He now will attempt to fight for a spot on the Steelers' active roster.
