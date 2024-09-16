Ex-Eagles Playmaker To Land With Intriguing NFC Team In Bold Proposal
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly avoided a disaster.
Philadelphia wanted to make a move after the 2023 season ended and traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. Reddick was a star for the Eagles, but he is looking for a new contract, and the Eagles recouped a draft pick rather than handing out a large deal.
Reddick hasn't taken the field with the Jets, though. New York hasn't budged and given him a new deal. He has since requested a trade, and it seems like a move could happen. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of six possible landing spots and surprisingly mentioned the Washington Commanders as a fit.
"Commanders Get: Edge Haason Reddick," Knox said. "Jets Get: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., 2026 Fourth-Round Pick. For the Washington Commanders, this hypothetical trade package would be about dumping cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. as it would be about adding Reddick. The Commanders could use edge-rushing help after dealing both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at last year's deadline. Washington added Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong this offseason, but neither possesses Reddick's upside.
"Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick, was a borderline disaster for Washington as a rookie, allowing an opposing passer rating of 103.0 in coverage. He was benched in Week 1 and recently underwent thumb surgery—though he's not expected to land on injured reserve. For the Jets, this trade would essentially allow them to abandon Reddick's contract drama and recoup some draft capital while taking a flier on a young player at a premium position."
Would this deal make sense for Washington?
