Ex-Eagles Polarizing Star Has Questions Around Him
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is still available on the open market right now.
Free agency has pretty much died down at this point. We could see some small moves over the next week or so, but all eyes are on the upcoming National Football League Draft. Afterward, we should see some more moves in free agency pretty quickly as teams start to re-address after seeing who they land in the NFL Draft.
One former Eagles Pro Bowler is available in Carson Wentz. It's hard to project what he's going to do in free agency. With the Eagles he was a Pro Bowler and at one point an MVP front-runner but things haven't gone his way since. He cashed in with Philadelphia, for sure, but injuries and inconsistent play have left in in backup roles over the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.
He's only 32 years old. There's reason to believe he could have some sort of turnaround. Look at someone like Geno Smith, for example. He was a starter for the New York Jets in 2014 and then revived his career in 2022. That's not common, obviously. Wentz has plenty of talent but will he get the same type of opportunity?
There are teams out there right now that are looking for quarterbacks. The two biggest options right now seem to be the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers but Aaron Rodgers plays some type of role in that calculus. Wentz should find a job, but it's been an odd few years for sure.