Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Mentioned as Trade Candidate After Inconsistent Season
It sounds like one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could end up finding a new home this offseason.
Former Eagles running back Miles Sanders had a fantastic 2022 season where he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency ahead of the 2023 campaign. Sanders signed a four-year deal with Carolina, but had a down year and now could be on his way out of town.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport compiled a list of the most likely trade candidates from each National Football League franchise and mentioned Sanders as the Panthers' top option.
"The Carolina Panthers signed running back Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in 2023," Davenport said. "Much like just about everything else in Charlotte last season, Sanders was a disaster—he averaged a woeful three yards per carry and managed just 27 yards on the ground per game...
"However, we are talking about a player who in 2022 posted the first 1,000-yard season by an Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Prior to last season, Sanders had never averaged fewer than 4.6 yards per carry in a season. That productivity and experience could have appeal to teams who lack depth in the backfield and/or suffer an injury in the backfield in training camp."
While a deal isn't a guarantee, it could make sense. Carolina selected Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and also has Chuba Hubbard still.
Sanders was great in 2022 but it sounds like he could be expendable now for Carolina.
