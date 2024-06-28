Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Surprisingly Could Get Cut Despite Signing Large Deal
There sure will be a lot of changes across the National Football League in the near future.
Training camp will be here very soon and teams will need to start cutting players in order to trim down rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make but they certainly won't be the only ones.
A to Z Sports compiled a list of players who surprisingly could be cut this offseason and Ian Kayanja mentioned former Eagles Pro Bowler Miles Sanders as an option who could be let go by the Carolina Panthers.
"After a disappointing 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers may just cut its losses with the 27-year-old running back," Kayanja said. "If Sanders is cut, the Panthers have to be willing to eat the substantial $7.49 million in dead cap space spread over the next two seasons. In 2024, the team could save around $200,000. What makes Sanders a surprising cut is if the Panthers wait until 2025, the team may save $5.225 million. But sometimes saying goodbye quickly is better than saving money."
Sanders had a down year in 2023, but it still would be surprising to see him get cut. He had just under 500 rushing yards in 16 games played but only made five starts. He didn't have much of an opportunity and only had 129 rush attempts.
The young running back had 259 attempts and just under 1,300 rushing yards in 2022 with the Eagles when he earned his lone Pro Bowl nod.
He still has plenty of potential and signed a a four-year deal with the Panthers worth over $25 million so it would be surprising to see him get cut after just one season in Carolina.
Hopefully, he can get back on track in 2024.
