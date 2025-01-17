Ex-Eagles QB, 16-Year NFL Vet Called Possible Kellen Moore Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles are in an interesting spot right now.
Philadelphia is just two wins away from a trip to the Super Bowl. If the Eagles can take down the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, they will face either the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
While this is the case, there are some question marks about the team's offense beyond this season as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is getting some head coach buzz. Over the next couple of days, it has been reported that he is set to interview with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints.
He isn't going anywhere during this playoff run, but who could replace him if he lands one of the open head coach roles? USA Today's Glenn Erby made a list of potential fits and one that stood out is 16-year National Football League veteran Josh McCown.
"A former Eagles quarterback, McCown has already had head coaching interviews, and his work under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell can’t go unnoticed," Erby said. "McCown has the knowledge to continue Hurts’ development and could blend portions of the scheme with more West Coast concepts as the Eagles’ star quarterback becomes even more efficient.
"He also has experience in Frank Reich’s version of the West Coast offense, which is similar to what the Eagles and Chiefs are doing from an Xs and Os standpoint."
McCown spent time with the Eagles in 2019 and was the quarterbacks coach with Minnesota this season. He did a great job and he's already gotten some offensive coordinator buzz this offseason. Could he look to reunite with the team this offseason?
