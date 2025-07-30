Ex-Eagles QB Predicted To Beat Out Shedeur Sanders
The Philadelphia Eagles traded Kenny Pickett away this offseason and now he has a chance at a bigger role than he would’ve had in Philadelphia.
The Eagles had Pickett as the team’s backup last year and now he’s competing for the Cleveland Browns’ starting job work Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel. But, who will end up winning the job? ESPN's Dan Graziano shared a column predicting the winners of each of the league's biggest quarterback competitions with insights on each one. For the Browns, Graziano predicted the job will end up going to the Eagles Super Bowl champion.
"Week 1 starter prediction: Pickett," Graziano said. "I'm sure that's not the most popular choice among the fan base, but as one league executive pointed out to me, he's the one of these four the Browns tried the hardest to get. They acquired him in early March, knowing Watson was a long shot to play this season and before they knew whether they would bring back Flacco or select a single quarterback -- let alone two -- in the draft.
"There was a time this offseason when Pickett -- who now has a hamstring injury -- was the only healthy quarterback on the roster. If he performs well enough in camp and in the preseason, don't be surprised if he gets first crack at this thing, though I'd expect at least one of the rookies to start this season so the Browns can figure out what they have in them before taking two first-round picks into the 2026 draft."
Luckily, the Eagles don't have to worry about any drama, like a quarterback competition.