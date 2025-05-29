Ex-Eagles QB Speaks Out About Time In Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles had the most well-built roster in football last year.
The Eagles' starting lineup was full of stars on both sides of the ball but even their depth should be acknowledged. Philadelphia really didn't have any holes and had capable depth at every important spot. Injuries obviously popped up, but the Eagles never were behind the eight ball, like some other teams.
Because the Eagles built up significant depth in the offseason, they never had to scramble or make any reactionary moves. There was a time late in the season when Jalen Hurts went down and Philadelphia never had to really worry and could take all of the appropriate time to get him right.
The reason for this was the fact that the Eagles had both Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee. Pickett was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season after starting for two seasons. He saw time in five games for the Eagles last year and made five starts. He was a capable backup but was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.
Pickett opened up about his time in Philadelphia and had nothing but positive things to say.
"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett said as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "I think I was just shown how it's supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So when you get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. You know, I think it'll pay dividends for me in the future."
He's now in Cleveland competing with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel for the team's starting job.
More NFL: Eagles-Chiefs Round 3? Super Bowl Projections Dropped