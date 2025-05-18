Ex-Eagles QB Turned Heads With Bold Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 schedule recently was released and it's a doozy.
Philadelphia doesn't have back-to-back home games at any point during the 2025 regular season and have a gauntlet in front of it right out of the gate. The Eagles will beign the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys at home followed by matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, Los Angeles Rams at home, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
The Eagles have a tough schedule overall, but this is a difficult stretch right away. It's going to be interesting to see how the reigning champions handle adversity right away, but they are built for another successful season. While this is the case, it sounds like former Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel thinks it could be a tough start for the season for Philadelphia.
"This is a real thing," Daniel said on "The Facility." "There is a real possibility that the Eagles could start 1-3. It's not impossible. You're beating the Cowboys but then you have the Chiefs, which the Chiefs play the Eagles really well. The Rams, they almost beat them. And then Tampa has beaten them too. We're forgetting that the they have a new offensive coordinator and new defensive pieces. We can say this that the Eagels are the best team, but it isn't impossible."
Daniel was met with some pushback after saying he thinks the team can go 1-3. It's not impossible for sure, but it does seem unlikely. But, it also seemed unlikely that the Eagles were gonig to go 2-2 last year.