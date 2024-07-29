Ex-Eagles Quarterback Reportedly Worked Out With Cowboys, Per Insider
There still are plenty of players still out there in free agency still looking for their next opportunities.
Free agency has moved extremely slowly lately and there still are plenty of players out there. There are even some players who could give the Philadelphia Eagles a boost if they decide to make another.
The Eagles don't necessarily need to add but there still are teams out there looking to add depth throughout the organization and the Dallas Cowboys seem to be one. Dallas is loaded throughout the roster and could be in the market for a quarterback to add more depth and reportedly held a workout for former Eagles quarterback Reid Sinnett recently, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Free agent QB Reid Sinnett is working out for the Cowboys today, per source," Schultz said. "Sinnett spent time with the (Cincinnati Bengals) practice squad last season."
Sinnett went undrafted in the 2020 National Football League Draft and began his professional career afterward by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he has made stops with the Miami Dolphins, Eagles, San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, Bengals, and Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League.
He was claimed off waivers by the Eagles in 2021 but didn't appear in a game. He was cut by Philadelphia in 2022 and spent some time on the practice squad before leaving to go elsewhere.
Hopefully he is able to find his next opportunity soon.
