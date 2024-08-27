Ex-Eagles Quarterback Surprisingly Cut Despite Impressing, Per Insider
It sounds like one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is available on the open market.
Former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl champion Nate Sudfeld spent the 2022 season on the Detroit Lions as a backup to fellow quarterback Jared Goff.
Sudfeld has been competing with 2023 third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker for the backup job for the 2024 campaign and although he "impressed" throughout the summer, reportedly was cut on Tuesday by Detroit, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Source: The Lions are releasing QB Nate Sudfeld, who has spent plenty of time as No. 2 QB," Rapoport said. "Now, it appears it’s Hendon Hooker who has won the job. Sudfeld has impressed plenty in practice (without a ton of game reps) and will find his way into a practice squad, at the least."
Sudfeld was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 National Football League Draft by the Washington Commanders. He didn't see any action with Washington and was cut at the end of his first season.
He joined the Eagles ahead of the 2017 season and made his National Football League debut that season. Sudfeld spent parts of three seasons in Philadelphia and was a member of the 2018 Super Bowl-winning team over the New England Patriots.
Sudfeld didn't appear in a game with the Lions last year as he was recovering from surgery after tearing his ACL. He re-signed with the Lions in March, but now will hit the open market.
