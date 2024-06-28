Ex-Eagles Receiver Called 'Surprise Cut Candidate' After Recent Signing
It sounds like one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is in danger of getting cut this offseason.
Former Eagles receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had a rough 2023 season with the team where he tallied just 10 receptions for 164 receiving yards and will not be back with the team in 2024. He became a free agent at the end of the season and signed with the Washington Commanders in April.
Although he recently signed with the team, he was mentioned as a "surprise cut candidate" by A to Z Sports' Evan Winter.
"It seems like it's Zaccheaus' job to lose when talking about a depth role on the Commanders' offense, but wilder things have happened in the NFL," Winter said. "The Commanders receiver room has nine guys, excluding Zaccheaus, fighting for jobs behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Luke McCaffrey. Any one of them could surpass the former Falcon and Eagle on the depth chart with a stronger camp than what he provides.
"There's also the fact Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson, Zach Ertz, and Ben Sinnott are all very good at catching the ball. In other words: the Commanders have plenty of pass-catchers. A down camp from Zaccheaus could easily put him on the outs."
Zaccheaus is a five-year National Football League veteran and has had some success, but he could be in danger of getting cut if he can't thrive in training camp. In 2022, he had over 500 receiving yards and 40 catches for the Atlanta Falcons. That type of production would help the Commanders but we will see in training camp if he can land a role.
More NFL: Eagles All-Pro Called 'Surprise Cut Candidate' After Busy Offseason