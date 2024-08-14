Ex-Eagles Receiver Reportedly Lands With Colts After Three-Year Stint
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly has found a new home after a three-year stint in town.
Former Eagles receiver Greg Ward spent three seasons with Philadelphia from 2019 to 2021 and over that stretch tallied 88 receptions for 768 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also impressed on special teams as a returner.
He hasn't appeared in a National Football League game since 2021 but reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to IndyStar's Joel A. Erickson.
"The Colts are signing former Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward, according to a source," Erickson said.
The deal isn't a massive move and it's unclear if Ward will end up landing a spot on the Colts' active roster but it is nice to see him getting another chance at an NFL spot. Ward missed the 2022 season due to injury and spent a lot of the 2023 campaign on the Eagle's practice squad.
If he can impress in camp over the next few weeks, maybe he could earn a role with the Colts. He clearly showed in Philadelphia that he can be a very solid returner and now with the new kickoff rules, maybe he could be even better in 2024.
All in all, it's good to seep him getting another opportunity and hopefully he is able to stick in Indianapolis and crack the team's Week 1 active roster.
