Ex-Eagles Running Back Shockingly Announces Retirement Despite Bold Claim
One former Philadelphia Eagles running back reportedly has decided to hang up his cleats.
Former Eagles running back Rashaad Penny joined the Carolina Panthers throughout the offseason and recently claimed he was one of the top rushers when healthy and talked about being excited for the upcoming 2024 campaign. While this is the case, it seems as though he will not be taking part as he reportedly announced his retirement on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"Panthers running back Rashaad Penny has apparently decided to retire at the age of 28," Smith said. "Penny was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday morning, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. The move comes as a surprise, as Penny had indicated he was excited to play for new Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who previously coached Penny in Seattle. Penny recently said he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy."
Penny's announcement certainly comes as a surprise after his recent comments. It seemed as though he was going to get a much larger role with the Panthers in 2024 after seeing little time last year with Philadelphia.
He only appeared in three games last year with the Eagles and had 33 rushing yards on 11 carries. He showed great promise with the Seattle Seahawks but injuries have completely derailed his career. The announcement of his retirement comes as a surprise, but hopefully, he will be able to find whatever he is looking for in his next chapter.
