Ex-Eagles Safety Landing With Steelers After Short Stint With Jaguars
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles certainly is having an interesting week.
Former Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds has been on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. He was elevated for the team's Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Edmunds won't be with the team in Week 2, though, as he reportedly is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Reunion: The Steelers are signing safety Terrell Edmunds off the Jaguars practice squad, per sources," Pelissero said.
Edmunds is a seven-year National Football Leauge veteran who actually began his professional career as a member of the Steelers. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2018 National Football League Draft.
The veteran safety spent the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers and over that stretch appeared in 79 games and made 75 starts. He had five interceptions, 26 passes defended, one fumble recovery, five sacks, and 410 total tackles.
He left the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season and signed with the Eagles. The 27-year-old appeared in seven games before Philadelphia traded him to the Tennessee Titans. Edmunds signed with the Jaguars ahead of the 2024 season but was cut when the team needed to trim down the roster to 53 players.
Edmunds signed with the practice squad afterward but now will have a chance back with the Steelers to make a difference. Hopefully, he is to impress and make the most of his opportunity with Pittsburgh.
