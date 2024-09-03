Ex-Eagles Speedster, Former First-Round Pick Looking To Land With Saints
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is looking to find a new opportunity before the 2024 National Football League season kicks off.
There isn't much time left with the new season less than one week away. While this is the case, team's still are looking to fill spots on practice squads and could even alter 53-man rosters if the right players comes along.
The Eagles took a chance on former first-round draft pick John Ross III this summer as he looks to make a return to the National Football League. Things didn't work out in Philadelphia and he recently was let go.
He is looking for a new home and reportedly worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to New Orleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints worked out WRs Phillip Dorsett, Jahcour Pearson, John Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and David Wallis," Underhill said.
At this point, it's uncertain if the workout will lead to a spot on New Orleans's practice squad or active roster. Ross still is just 28 years old and is a former first-round draft pick for a reason. Things haven't worked out for him in the National Football League yet, but it wouldn't be too shocking to see a team give him a chance again because he was a first-round pick.
He was fighting for the Eagles' No. 3 starting receiver spot but the team ended up going in a different direction. Keep an eye on him over the next few days.
