Ex-Eagles Star Has Eyes On Super Bowl Contender
The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from a handful of players so far this offseason. One guy that won't be back is 31-year-old former Pro Bowler James Bradberry.
He was the most talked about player in the organization last offseason. There wasn't a lot of turnover and Bradberry was the guy who seemed most likely to go after a tough 2023 season. While this is the case, he attempted to transition to the safety position during training camp and made the franchise's initial roster but missed the season after being placed on the Injured Reserve.
Bradberry signed a $38 million deal with Philadelphia over three years and was a star in his first season. In 2022, he was an All-Pro. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 45.3 completion percentage on 86 targets. That's really good. He allowed just two touchdowns, too.
In 2023, things changed, though. Opposing quarterbacks had a 59.4 completion percentage against him and he allowed 11 touchdowns in coverage.
The Eagles kept him for the year in 2024 but moved on after the season. There hasn't been any buzz about him at all, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared on Wednesday that he's going to meet with the Buffalo Bills.
"Veteran CB James Bradberry is making a free-agent visit to the Bills today, per source," Fowler said. "Bradberry has ties to Buffalo GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott, who were with Carolina when the Panthers drafted him in 2016."