Ex-Eagles Star Has Statement About Darius Slay Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last year, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't any drama.
Over the course of the season, there was plenty of chatter about head coach Nick Sirianni, the passing offense, and safety CJ Gardner-Johnson among other things. For Gardner-Johnson specifically, there was some drama with cornerback Darius Slay.
Slay was no stranger to going on podcasts and specifically talked about Gardner-Johnson a few times which was the catalyst to all of the drama.
Gardner-Johnson recently addressed the beef, as shared by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
"What else does Gardner-Johnson want to clear up? He said he has no beef at all with former Eagles teammate Darius Slay," Wilson shared.
"Let’s clear this Slay (stuff) up now,” he said. “I got no problem with him. He’s a respectable vet. I ain’t never going to hate on someone like that. When that real Florida (personality) walk in that building, they know."
So, there you have it. It sounds like everything worked itself out. Gardner-Johnson now is a member of the Houston Texans and Slay is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither are with the Eagles any longer, but both will always be members of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX-winning roster. Even if there was some drama during the season, it sounds like everything is fine now.
It's been a roller coaster of an offseason for Gardner-Johnson but he'll try to do for Houston what he did for Philadelphia last year and secure the safety room.
More NFL: Eagles Star 'Disrespected' By Blockbuster Trade Drama