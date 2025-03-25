Ex-Eagles Star Lands High Grade After Major Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to keep some of the team's stars in town, but not everyone.
One guy who will not be with the Eagles in 2025 is Mekhi Becton. He joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season and completely revitalized his career while helping to bolster the top offensive line in football.
It would've been nice to have him back, but he landed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he will try to help protect Justin Herbert next year. It's sad that Becton won't be back in Philadelphia, but he cashed in and this deal has gotten plenty of praise. ESPN's
Seth Walder ranked the best deals so far of the offseason and had Becton at No. 8 and gave the move an "A-" grade.
"No. 8. Guard Mekhi Becton signs with the Chargers," Walder said. "The deal: Two years, $20 million. By signing Becton, the Chargers were able to upgrade their running game. And in waiting patiently for the guard market to come to them, they were able to get him to sign a contract at a good price.
Los Angeles ranked 10th in EPA per designed running back carry last season but was ranked only 25th in yards before contact (2.2) on running back carries. And the Chargers were 26th in the same category when looking at only interior runs (2.0). Enter Becton, who can be a quick upgrade at guard. A 2020 first-round pick by the Jets as a tackle, Becton was a successful reclamation project for the Eagles in 2024."