Ex-Eagles Star LB May Be Worth Reunion After Hot Streak
The Philadelphia Eagles are starting to look like the team everyone hoped that they would be in 2024.
Philadelphia had a rough end to the 2023 season and then was 2-2 through four games. Unsurprisingly, things started to get a little heated, and there even was plenty of speculation that the team could make organizational changes.
The Eagles didn't do anything rash and got a little healthier, and unsurprisingly the team has been better. Philadelphia has won its last two games and is trending in the right direction. While this is the case, the Eagles should be looking to add.
Philadelphia could use some pass-rush help, and multiple players have been floated as trade candidates. The Eagles could look to the free-agent market as well if they don't want to swing a deal involving draft capital. One player who should be considered is former Philadelphia linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
He surprisingly is available in the open market right now. The three-time Pro Bowler is just 29 years old and still could help a team. There was a time when he was one of the best linebackers in the sport. Injuries slowed him down, but he seemingly is healthy and could be had for cheap.
Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of cap space left so a blockbuster trade may not be in the cards. A reunion with someone like Leonard who has upside could make a lot more sense. Plus, he could be a depth piece so the team wouldn't depend on him heavily. It seems like it would make sense.
