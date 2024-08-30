Ex-Eagles Star Linked To Cardinals In Blockbuster Proposal Before Week 1
The 2024 National Football League regular season is about to kick off.
After a long summer, the new season is less than a week away from beginning. The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy over the last week or so getting the roster in shape for the new season. Philadelphia made a flurry of moves this week and it wouldn't be too shocking it it wasn't done yet.
With the new season approaching and National Football League cut day behind us, some already have started speculating about possible trades. Fox Sports' Henry McKenna put together a list of seven hypothetical blockbuster trades before Week 1 and linked former Eagles star Haason Reddick to the Arizona Cardinals.
"Arizona Cardinals get: Reddick," McKenna said. "New York Jets get: Cardinals' 2025 fourth-round pick. This would be a comical and tragic outcome for the Jets. In March, they traded a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles for Reddick, one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers. But some sort of miscommunication occurred.
"The Jets thought he'd show up and play without a new contract. Reddick, who's entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Philadelphia in 2022, wants to see the money before he plays. And so it's a strange standstill that seems like it could only happen to Gang Green. The solution is to send Reddick back to where his career started."
Reddick has been in the news all throughout the summer as he hasn't reported to Jets camp. He was traded by Philadelphia to New York but is looking for a new deal or a trade and hasn't joined the Jets. It wouldn't be shocking to see a trade get done in the near future.
