Ex-Eagles Star Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Chatter
Could there be a blockbuster trade on the horizon?
Week 3 action will kick off on Thursday night between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. New York is an interesting team to look out for this season. The Jets have a well-built roster and Aaron Rodgers under center now.
But, a trade also could be on the way with the franchise. The Jets acquired star linebacker Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason. New York needed a boost in the linebacker room, and Reddick is one of the best in the league.
He is looking for a new contract, though, and the two sides haven't come to terms on anything yet. That doesn't mean that the two sides won't find common ground. There's a chance they could work something out, but with each passing day, it's making a trade look more likely. It really is up in the air right now, and Reddick took to social media on Thursday morning.
"God will always make a way," Reddick posted along with an emoji of two hands praying.
What could this post mean? Could the Jets and Reddick have made some progress on a new deal? Has he heard rumblings about a possible trade? Is he just hoping that some movement will happen in the near future in either direction?
It really is unclear at this point. The only thing that is clear is that the Eagles certainly avoided a headache.