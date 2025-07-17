Ex-Eagles Star Revealed Why Philly Traded Him
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the more surprising moves of the offseason when the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up this offseason.
Shortly afterward, the Eagles opted to trade safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans despite a very strong season with Philadelphia in 2024. The Eagles were fortunate to have him, but now he will call Houston home.
It's been interesting to see the fallout of the deal over the last few months. Gardner-Johnson said that the deal was because Philadelphia is "scared of a competitor" on "The Pivot Podcast."
"Scared of a competitor," Gardner-Johnson said. "Simple as that.."You can't program a dawg...
"We had a little scrum at practice," Gardner-Johnson said. "Nothing, just offense versus defense, but who's the culprit of it? Me. I guess, because we're competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You're telling us not to compete during a live period, but it's a live period, and we're getting ready for a playoff game?"
Gardner-Johnson is a great player, there's no denying that. He is extremely talented and did everything Philadelphia could've asked from him. But, it is true that there was drama throughout the season and now the Eagles don't have to deal with any drama involving him. Gardner-Johnson will always be remembered for helping Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, but with all of the drama of the offseason, it totally makes sense to look for a clean break.