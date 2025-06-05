Ex-Eagles Star Takes Shot At Phily, Vic Fangio
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the biggest trades of the offseason by moving on from safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.
The move seemingly came out of no where as there weren’t any rumors or buzz about the possibility before it was announced. Philadelphia sent him to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Kenyon Green in a package.
Recently, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked about moving on from Gardner-Johnson and had a brief response.
"You know, that was a salary cap thing," Fangio said. "(Howie Roseman) made that decision. I was fine with it."
It seems like he caught wind of the comments as he took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond
"I was a test dummy for them, so now they can be like my 'scheme' work, or did my skill set make it work," Gardner-Johnson said. "I had zero issues. People had issues with me. So, yeah, let the salary cap be the 'excuse.'"
The Eagles cut ties with the star safety this offseason after racking up six interceptions in 16 games in 2024 in his return to Philadelphia. It was his second stint with the team after spending time with the organization in 2022. The 27-year-old became a fan-favorite in town, but was moved to Houston as a way to clear up some of the cap.
Philadelphia drafted safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he likely will play a big role in replacing Gardner-Johnson.