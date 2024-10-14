Ex-Eagles Star Takes Step In Ending Disaster With Jets
Will one former Philadelphia Eagles star tough the field at all in 2024?
This is actually a very tough question to answer at this point. We are in Week 6 at this point, so it should be easy to know the next time someone is getting on the field unless they are dealing with injuries.
Former Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick is in a different situation, though. Reddick was traded to the New York Jets and hasn't reported to the team. He has wanted a new deal and although the Jets did make him an offer that would've paid him more this season, he turned it down.
It has been a disaster of a season for Reddick over in New York, but things may finally be shifting. He recently was dropped by his agency but has now hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to hopefully sort through this mess, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agents, and Rosenhaus says he will meet with the Jets before the game tonight to begin the process of resolving the situation and ending the holdout," Rapoport said.
Reddick is one of the best linebackers in football when he is on the field. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons as a member of the Eagles. After much speculation, maybe the saga finally is coming to an end.
