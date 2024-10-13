Ex-Eagles Star Turned Down Mega Deal, Per Insider
The 2024 National Football League is in full swing but there still is one player holding out.
Week 6 action is here, and yet former Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick hasn't taken the field yet. He was traded to the New York Jets this past offseason and wants a new deal. Because of this, he hasn't reported.
Things haven't gone his way, and now Reddick doesn't have a new deal in sight, has racked up millions of dollars in fines, and also currently is facing a lawsuit.
It seems like none of this really needed to happen. Reddick wants a massive, multi-year deal. While he hasn't been offered one like that yet, the Jets reportedly did offer a large one-year deal that would've given him the money he wanted and given him the opportunity to make back the fines, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Yet, as sources say, there was a point early in the season when it seemed Reddick's holdout would end with a reworked one-year deal that would've made him whole and much more," Rapoport said. "The deal was all but worked out with his former agents at CAA and Jets management, sources say. Reddick, who is on the hook for millions and millions in fines, had a contract offer that would have given him the opportunity to make up for the fines and make more money than he was originally scheduled to earn.
"The parties thought an amicable resolution would happen to allow the pass rusher to play for the Jets, earn his money back, and have the opportunity to cash in again this offseason with a big 2024 in a defense coaches believe is perfect for him. Yet, Reddick declined to sign the deal. At that point, the Jets had no choice but to move on and hope he shows up. Reddick simply wouldn't come in, despite no clear win being available."
Hopefully the two sides can end the saga at some point in the near future.
