Ex-Eagles Star Turned Heads After Roller-Coaster Year
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office clearly made the right move to trade Haason Reddick before the 2024 National Football League season.
Reddick is a very talented player and is a game-breaker when at his best. Philadelphia had him at his best and he racked up 27 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was one of the most dominant defensive players in football.
He was traded to the New York Jets and everything changed. He held out and eventually returned to play in just 10 games. Over that stretch, he had only one sacks.
He's still just 30 years old, though. Reddick went to free agency this offseason and landed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano called it one of the "best-value" deals of the offseason.
"Haason Reddick, edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (one year, $14 million)," Manzano said. "If Reddick didn’t have a messy contract dispute with the Jets, he probably would have been considered the top free-agent edge rusher over Josh Sweat. Reddick and Sweat were a solid duo in two seasons with the Eagles, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Reddick was the better player of the two. Yes, Reddick turns 31 in September and is three years older than Sweat, but their production level could be the same in 2025 and the Buccaneers didn’t need to pay Reddick $41 million in guaranteed money, as the Arizona Cardinals did with Sweat.
"Reddick partly struggled in his lone season with the Jets because he missed all of training camp and didn’t make his season debut until Week 8 because of the contract disagreement. Another reason to like this deal: Reddick is now working with coach Todd Bowles, a defensive guru who knows how to manufacture pressure against quarterbacks."
