Ex-Eagles Star 'Wouldn't Mind' Returning To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles traded away a star this past offseason but could a reunion be on the horizon?
Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick spent the last two seasons as a member of the Eagles. Philadelphia traded him to the New York Jets this past offseason as he is looking for a new contract. The Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year deal, and he now is in the final year of it but wants a new contract.
Reddick certainly has outperformed his current deal after being named a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. The 30-year-old racked up 27 sacks over the last two years and finished in fourth place in the 2022 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was a superstar for the Eagles, but Philadelphia decided to move him rather than deal with contract talks.
Things haven't worked out for the Jets, as Reddick has held out. He hasn't reported and the two sides are at a standstill as he doesn't want to join the team until he gets a new deal and the Jets won't negotiate until he is in the building.
Clearly, something needs to change, and the possibility of a trade has been brought up. ESPN's Rich Cimini even suggested that Reddick may be open to a reunion with Philadelphia.
"Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets' situation, and of course, he did request a trade in August, so frustrated that he wouldn't mind going back to Philadelphia," Cimini said. "Again, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it's worth."
Reddick was a star in Philadelphia. Could the team consider a reunion? It should be considered unlikely, but who knows at this point.
