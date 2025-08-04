Ex-Eagles, Steelers CB Signing With Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are taking a chance on a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
You may not remember him, but cornerback Grayland Arnold began his National Football League career as an undrafted free agent in 2020 as a member of the Eagles. He played six games for Philadelphia that season, but didn't stick around with the team afterward. He was cut ahead of the 2021 season and landed with the Houston Texans.
Arnold appeared in 20 games with the Texans from 2021 through 2023. Last year, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was placed on the Injured Reserve. Now, he's signing with the Atlanta Falcons, as shared by team reporter Will McFadden.
"The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Grayland Arnold, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released offensive lineman Kilian Zierer," McFadden said.
"He did play key snaps for Houston's defense during a four-game stretch during the 2023 season, though, including a game against the Falcons. In Week 5 of that season, Arnold played 28 snaps and recorded four tackles.