Ex-Eagles Superstar Blasts Bill Belichick After Recent Criticism
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles certainly has had a weird season.
Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 National Football League season as he was looking for a new contract. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons with the Eagles, but he was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal and wanted a new contract.
He was traded to New York but held out. There were rumors and speculation about him for months, but he finally reported to the team last week and made his first appearance of the season on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
New York lost, and after the game, legendary head coach Bill Belichick had some things to say about Reddick and the Jets overall.
"Just a lot of mistakes by the Jets in that game (Sunday)," Belichick said. "(Haason Reddick) came in the game and just ran by the quarterback multiple times whether it was (Drake Maye) or (Jacoby Brissett) and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of."
Reddick clearly saw the comments and took to social media with a response.
"Aye, someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job," Reddick said. "Seems like he’s home bored and can’t keep me out of his mouth. Come up for air, why don’t ya (no diddy)."
The Jets somehow now are 2-6 and in last place in the AFC East after falling against the Patriots.
More NFL: Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite In Deadline Trade