Ex-Eagles Superstar Calls Rising Star 'Wasted Pick'
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly looked to address the defense in the 2022 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the team's first-round pick in 2022. The Eagles took Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft with the hope that he would be an important part of the team's defense for the foreseeable future.
Davis appeared in just 13 games as a rookie in 2022, making five starts. Over that stretch, he logged just 18 tackles. He took on a bigger role with Philadelphia in 2023 and started all 17 games for the team. Davis took a step forward and had 2 1/2 sacks and 45 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.
The 2024 National Football League regular season will be an important one for him. Davis is now 24 years old and has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't been able to maintain it yet. There's a chance that he could be a star on the Eagles; defense. but he needs to take advantage this season.
One former member of the Eagles hasn't liked what he has seen, though. Former Eagles star Seth Joyner recently called Davis a "wasted pick," according to SportsRadio 94WIP's Andrew Porter.
"Joyner specifically called out the Eagles' 13th overall pick in 2022, Jordan Davis, who has just 2.0 combined tackles and has played just 50 percent of the snaps so far in 2024," Porter said.
"Jordan Davis, in my opinion, was a wasted draft pick, and I said that on draft night," Joyner said, as transcribed by Porter. "Now, for two years and two games, he's proven that he cannot rush the passer. When you draft a player that high, you have to know for certain."
Hopefully, Davis is able to prove Joyner wrong.