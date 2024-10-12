Ex-Eagles Superstar Facing Lawsuit With Issues Piling Up
Will the former Philadelphia Eagles star get back on the field at some point this season?
It really is unclear at this point.
Former Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, but he hasn't appeared in a game yet this season. Reddick was traded to the New York Jets and has been holding out.
Reddick wants a new deal and has gone to great lengths so far this season. He won't report without a new deal, and the Jets unsurprisingly don't want to negotiate until he at least shows up to the facilities. Things haven't gone his way.
There have been rumblings that he could be traded, but it really is unclear if he will be moved, especially with all of the contract chatter.
Now, he has another issue to worry about.
Reddick reportedly is facing a lawsuit after not paying a former business partner $1.6 million after the sale of a senior care company, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Abraham Gutman.
"Former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick stiffed a business partner out of more than $1.6 million, a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas last week contends," Gutman said. Micah Khan, of Cherry Hill, is accusing Reddick of not paying him his share of the sale of the ex-Eagles’ senior care company.
"Reddick owned Haven Home Health Agency, which provides home health services to seniors with disabilities in the Philadelphia area since 2019, the lawsuit says. But while Reddick was focusing on football, he had his father, Raymond Matthews, and Tia Wright, an administrator at Haven, run the business. But the enterprise was allegedly failing."
Things aren't going Reddick's way right now. He also recently was dropped from his previous agency.
More NFL: Lions Predicted To Land Eagles Pro Bowler After Surprise Move