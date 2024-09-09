Ex-Eagles Superstar Forfeiting Obscene Amount Of Money, Per Insider
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles still is looking for a new contract.
Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick after two successful seasons with the Eagles. He joined the team ahead of the 2022 National Football League season and immediately made a big impact. He finished fourth in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in his first season in Philadelphia and was an All-Pro.
He shined once again in 2023 and was named a Pro Bowler for the second straight season after racking up 11 sacks and 38 total tackles.
Reddick was traded to the New York Jets this offseason for conditional third-round selection but he hasn't reported to the team yet as he looks for a new contract. He already has been hit with fines north of $5 million and will forfeit roughly another $800,000 for missing the Jets' Week 1 clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jets hold-out edge rusher Haason Reddick will forfeit a game of check of nearly $800,000 for missing tonight’s regular-season opener vs. the 49ers, and an additional nearly $800,000 for each game he subsequently misses," Schefter said. "This is on top of more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines that he already has accumulated."
Philadelphia certainly seems to have made the right choice by trading Reddick before his holdout kicked off. The Jets added Reddick with the hopes that he would be an integral part of their defense in 2024, but everything is up in the air at this point. Hopefully, the situation works itself out in the near future.
More NFL: Eagles Could Target Former Pro Bowler Who Signed $92 Million Deal