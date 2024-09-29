Ex-Eagles Superstar Has Lost Absurd Amount Of Money
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly avoided a disaster.
Philadelphia finished the 2023 season on a sour note and then entered the offseason looking for ways to alter the roster. One move the Eagles ended up making was trading star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets.
New York certainly looks like it made a bad move. The Jets acquired Reddick knowing that he wanted a new contract but didn't want to negotiate until he entered the building. Reddick doesn't want to report without already having a new deal in hand.
Clearly, something has to give, but neither side has shown any signs of budging. It has been a disaster of a move for the Jets, and it certainly has hurt Reddick's wallet. Because he is holding out, he has lost $9.06 million already this season, according to Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr.
"Another update on the money Haason Reddick has lit on fire during his #Jets holdout," Esden said. " $3.16 million in lost game checks, $4.5 million in mandatory fines, $1.4 million in discretionary fines. That is $9.06 million in lost money through the first four weeks of the season. Reddick was only scheduled to make $14.25 million in 2024.
"On top of that because he is about to miss his fourth game of the season, NYJ can now recoup 1/18th of what remains from his pro-rated signing bonus. That occurs each week, maxing out at $2.74 million."
Something has to change in New York but it doesn't seem like either side is ready to make it work.