Ex-Eagles Superstar Jason Kelce Reportedly Looking For Massive Podcast Payday
It sounds like former Philadelphia Eagles superstar center Jason Kelce is going to do perfectly well in retirement.
Kelce decided to hang up his cleats this offseason after an illustrious 13-year career in the National Football League as a member of the Eagles. Throughout his career, he was named an All-Pro six times, earned seven Pro Bowl nods, and arguably most importantly helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots.
The 36-year-old did everything one could do on a football field and now is preparing for his next chapter. Kelce will be on television across the country plenty as he will be a broadcaster for ESPN throughout the NFL season.
He and his brother Travis also host the very popular "New Heights" podcast and could be in line for a massive payday as they reportedly are looking for a deal worth over $100 million, according to Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian and the Wall Street Journal's Anne Steele.
"Travis and Jason Kelce are looking for a deal in the $100 million range for their "New Heights" podcast, per Anne Steele of the Wall Street Journal," Kasabian said. "The Kelce brothers have spoken with American podcast network Wondery, which Amazon owns, regarding the matter.
"'New Heights' is the No. 4 podcast in the United States. It currently has 2.42 million subscribers on YouTube and a social media following including 2.6 million followers on Instagram."
Kelce had an exceptional football career but it sounds like if the two brothers can get a podcast deal done, there could be even more success coming off the field.
